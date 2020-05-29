Cold Climate Organisms Offer Clues To Crackless Concrete
16:24 minutes
16:24 minutes
Concrete is a seemingly simple mix of wet cement, but it’s been the foundation of many civilizations. Ancient Mayans and Romans used concrete in their structures, and it is the basic building block of the sky-scraping concrete jungles we inhabit today. But it turns out, it’s still possible to improve.
In an effort to create crack-free concrete that can resist the stresses of freezing temperatures, one group of researchers looked to organisms that live in sub-zero environments. Their results were published this week in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science. Engineer Wil Srubar, who is an author on that study, talks about how nature can serve as inspiration in the quest to create more sustainable concrete, wood, and other building materials.
Step inside Srubar’s Living Materials Laboratory and see regenerating bacteria cement, transparent wood, and more in a SciFri article!
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Wil Srubar is an assistant professor of Civil, Environmental, and Architectural Engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder in Boulder, Colorado.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.