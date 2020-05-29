 05/29/2020

Cold Climate Organisms Offer Clues To Crackless Concrete

four thin blocks of concrete
This image shows how concretes with biomimetic antifreeze polymer post-freeze-thaw show no signs of spalling, or flaking. See more living building materials from Srubar’s lab in a Science Friday article. Credit: University of Colorado, Boulder

Concrete is a seemingly simple mix of wet cement, but it’s been the foundation of many civilizations. Ancient Mayans and Romans used concrete in their structures, and it is the basic building block of the sky-scraping concrete jungles we inhabit today. But it turns out, it’s still possible to improve. 

In an effort to create crack-free concrete that can resist the stresses of freezing temperatures, one group of researchers looked to organisms that live in sub-zero environments. Their results were published this week in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science. Engineer Wil Srubar, who is an author on that study, talks about how nature can serve as inspiration in the quest to create more sustainable concrete, wood, and other building materials. 

Step inside Srubar’s Living Materials Laboratory and see regenerating bacteria cement, transparent wood, and more in a SciFri article!

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Wil Srubar

Wil Srubar is an assistant professor of Civil, Environmental, and Architectural Engineering at the University of Colorado, Boulder in Boulder, Colorado.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

