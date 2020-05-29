May 29, 2020

featured segment
Childhood Vaccinations Drop During COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 has decreased trips to the pediatrician, leaving kids vulnerable to disease.
Heard on the Air
12:01
Heart Problems Put Hydroxychloroquine On Pause
Safety risks have put studies of the malaria drug on hold. Plus, the sounds of elusive narwhals, captured on tape.
16:11
Using The Brain And Body To Make Music
An electronic musician turns heartbeats and brain-waves into sound.
11:58
Probing Into The Microbiome In Your Nose
A team of researchers created a profile of the nose microbiome to help create future probiotics for upper respiratory infections.
17:01
A Private Route To Orbit
SpaceX is attempting to send the first privately launched crewed flight to the space station this weekend.
16:24
Cold Climate Organisms Offer Clues To Crackless Concrete
Engineers are looking to nature for inspiration to create new forms of concrete and other sustainable building materials.
17:23
