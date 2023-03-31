 03/31/2023

A Supermassive Black Hole The Mass Of 30 Billion Suns

A model of the Hubble Space Telescope viewing the light from a more distant object as it is bent and magnified by the supermassive object in the foreground.
A model of the Hubble Space Telescope viewing the light from a distant object as it is distorted by a supermassive object in the foreground. Credit: Durham University

This week, astronomers reported that they may have found signs of one of the largest black holes ever detected–a space behemoth the mass of some 30 billion suns. The supermassive black hole, located in part of the Abell 1201 galaxy cluster, was detected using a combination of gravitational lensing and supercomputer simulations.

First, the astronomers observed how the images of other more distant objects viewed by the Hubble Space Telescope were warped by the vast gravitational well produced by the black hole. They compared those images to thousands of simulations created via a supercomputer, and found that a simulation containing a supermassive black hole matched the real-world images. The work was reported in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Umair Irfan, staff writer at Vox, joins SciFri’s Kathleen Davis to talk about the finding and other stories from the week in science, including the FDA’s approval of over-the-counter Narcan, the real-world challenges of EV charging, and the creation of a meatball–made of mammoth.

Further Exploration

  • Participate in the discovery, identification, and description of other objects in our universe by browsing projects in Zooniverse, an online research platform where everyday people can help advance science through image classification.
  • Learn more about “cellular agriculture” what experts are calling lab-grown meat

Segment Guests

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

