 07/20/2018

Blissed Out On Earth’s Blingy Core

6:48 minutes

A year ago, astronomers discovered diamond rain on Uranus and Neptune. Now, scientists believe that up to two percent of the Earth is made up of those very same gemstones. Models show that sound waves seem to travel too quickly through parts of earth’s core, which extend into the mantle around 120 to 150 kilometers deep. It’s just a theory, scientists say. One way to explain this would be the presence of diamonds.

Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer for Gizmodo, joins Ira to explain why scientists are blissed out on the idea of Earth’s blingy core. Plus, somewhere in the nearby solar system, a planet is getting swallowed by it’s sun.

Segment Guests

Ryan Mandelbaum

Ryan Mandelbaum is a science writer at Gizmodo in New York, New York.

