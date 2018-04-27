Reconstructing The World Of Our Ancient Ancestors

Paleontologists and anthropologists might look to the fossilized bones of early hominins to help fill in the evolutionary story of our species. But paleoecologists like Denise Su, curator and head of paleobotany and paleoecology at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, are more interested in what type of environments these early human ancestors were living in millions of years ago.

[Complex human behaviors may have evolved in our earliest ancestors.]

In a conversation recorded live in Miami University’s Hall Auditorium in Oxford, Ohio, Su talks about how she uses fossilized plants, pollen, and bones to reconstruct these early environments in Africa and Asia, and how these conditions could have influenced the evolution of our early ancestors. Explore some of the fossil finds from Su’s excavations out in the field below.

[Meet the women who made the internet.]

[The mystery of the Namibian fairy circles.]



