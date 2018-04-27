 04/27/2018

Reconstructing The World Of Our Ancient Ancestors

Denise Su shows Ira a 3D-printed version of a giant otter skull at SciFri’s live event in Oxford, Ohio. Credit: Scott Kissell/Miami University

Paleontologists and anthropologists might look to the fossilized bones of early hominins to help fill in the evolutionary story of our species. But paleoecologists like Denise Su, curator and head of paleobotany and paleoecology at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, are more interested in what type of environments these early human ancestors were living in millions of years ago.

In a conversation recorded live in Miami University’s Hall Auditorium in Oxford, Ohio, Su talks about how she uses fossilized plants, pollen, and bones to reconstruct these early environments in Africa and Asia, and how these conditions could have influenced the evolution of our early ancestors. Explore some of the fossil finds from Su’s excavations out in the field below.

fossilized skull, three different angles
A reconstructed skull of a giant otter. Credit: Xiaoming Wang
illustration of a giant otter in a marsh-like forest holding an oyster
A rendering of the giant otter. Credit: Mauricio Anton

fossil of an ape skull
An ape skull. Credit: Xueping Ji
fossil of a plant that looks a lot like a pineapple surface
A cycad, a kind of fossilized plant. Credit: The Cleveland Museum of Natural History

researchers out in an excavation site
Denise Su and her research team in Laetoli in Tanzania. Credit: Chris Harrison


