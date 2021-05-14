 05/14/2021

Decolonizing And Diversifying The Future Of Food

17:11 minutes

Aerial view of people with fresh vegetables preparing to cook
Credit: Shutterstock

illustrated stack of books with text "scifri book club"

This story is a part of our spring Book Club conversation about ‘Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food.’ Want to participate? Join our new online community space or record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app.

There are still a few seats open in this weekend’s cooking class! Grab your spot now!

The Science Friday Book Club has been talking about food all spring while reading Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food. We discussed the impacts of meat consumption, the extinction of beloved birds and plants, and the declining variety of fruit and vegetable varieties available in stores—and even about the flow of pollinator-produced crops in global food systems. 

Producer Christie Taylor shares highlights from our off-radio Zoom event series, which asked, “What is the future of food, and who can help influence it for the better?”

At this April 20th panel, Lost Feast author and food geographer Lenore Newman joined farmer and former chef Mimi Edelman to talk about the future of food and flavor—from preserving heirloom seeds to the stories behind beloved flavors, and how policy changes and individual actions might contribute to a sustainable future.

At this May 4th panel, food researchers Katie Kamelamela, Noa Kekuewa Lincoln, and Melissa K. Nelson talked about their work researching and restoring Indigenous foods to Hawaii and the mainland United States. They explained how these foods were disrupted by colonization, and how food relationships fit into a future vision of sustainable food worldwide.

Further Reading

Stay up to speed with the SciFri Book Club Newsletter!

Segment Guests

Lenore Newman

Lenore Newman is author of Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food, and the director of the Institute for Food and Agriculture at the University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia, Canada.

More From Guest
Mimi Edelman

Mimi Edelman is owner of the “I & Me Farm” and co-chair of the Northeast/New England Slow Food USA Ark of Taste Committee. She’s based in Orient Point, New York.

More From Guest
Katie Kamelamela

Katie Kamelamela is an ethnobotanist and postdoctoral fellow with the Akaka Foundation For Tropical Forests on Hawai’i Island, Hawai’i.

More From Guest
Noa Kekuewa Lincoln

Noa Kekuewa Lincoln is an assistant professor of Indigenous Crops and Cropping Systems at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, and co-founder of the Mala Kala’ulu Cooperative in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

More From Guest
Melissa K. Nelson

Melissa K. Nelson is a professor of Indigenous Sustainability at Arizona State University and President of The Cultural Conservancy in Tempe, Arizona.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Cook Up A Lost Feast With Our Science-y Online Cooking Class!

Join us on May 16 to create a lost feast celebrating some of the flavors featured in this spring’s SciFri’s Book Club pick.

Read More

Eating Smarter In A Warming World

Our eating habits produce a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions—but scientists are finding smarter ways to grow and distribute our food.

Read More