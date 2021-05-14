Decolonizing And Diversifying The Future Of Food
17:11 minutes
This story is a part of our spring Book Club conversation about ‘Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food.’ Want to participate? Join our new online community space or record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app.
The Science Friday Book Club has been talking about food all spring while reading Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food. We discussed the impacts of meat consumption, the extinction of beloved birds and plants, and the declining variety of fruit and vegetable varieties available in stores—and even about the flow of pollinator-produced crops in global food systems.
Producer Christie Taylor shares highlights from our off-radio Zoom event series, which asked, “What is the future of food, and who can help influence it for the better?”
At this April 20th panel, Lost Feast author and food geographer Lenore Newman joined farmer and former chef Mimi Edelman to talk about the future of food and flavor—from preserving heirloom seeds to the stories behind beloved flavors, and how policy changes and individual actions might contribute to a sustainable future.
At this May 4th panel, food researchers Katie Kamelamela, Noa Kekuewa Lincoln, and Melissa K. Nelson talked about their work researching and restoring Indigenous foods to Hawaii and the mainland United States. They explained how these foods were disrupted by colonization, and how food relationships fit into a future vision of sustainable food worldwide.
Lenore Newman is author of Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food, and the director of the Institute for Food and Agriculture at the University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia, Canada.
Mimi Edelman is owner of the “I & Me Farm” and co-chair of the Northeast/New England Slow Food USA Ark of Taste Committee. She’s based in Orient Point, New York.
Katie Kamelamela is an ethnobotanist and postdoctoral fellow with the Akaka Foundation For Tropical Forests on Hawai’i Island, Hawai’i.
Noa Kekuewa Lincoln is an assistant professor of Indigenous Crops and Cropping Systems at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, and co-founder of the Mala Kala’ulu Cooperative in Honolulu, Hawai’i.
Melissa K. Nelson is a professor of Indigenous Sustainability at Arizona State University and President of The Cultural Conservancy in Tempe, Arizona.
