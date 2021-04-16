SciFri Book Club Digs Into The Foods We’ve Loved To Death
15:50 minutes
This story is a part of our fall Book Club conversation about ‘Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food.’ Want to participate? Join our new online community space or record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app.
Did humans kill off the mammoths? What happened to the mysterious Roman herb, known as silphium, that was once worth its weight in gold? Can lab-grown meats help save what’s left of our planet’s biodiversity from climate change and habitat loss?
Food geographer Lenore Newman sets out to answer these questions, and more, in her 2019 book, Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food, this spring’s Science Friday Book Club pick. In the book, she eats her way around the world and through history, examining the stories of the dodo bird, Icelandic dairy cows, the passenger pigeon, the Bartlett pear—and all its cousins—and the food species threatened by the sixth great mass extinction.
SciFri producer and Book Club captain Christie Taylor talks to Newman about some of the surprises from her research, and what might be next for the foods we love.
Lenore Newman is the Director of the Food and Agriculture Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley in Canada, holds a Canada Research Chair in Food Security and Environment at UFV, and is a member of the Royal Society of Canada’s New College. She has a PhD in Environmental Studies from York University and has written two books, Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food (2019) and Speaking in Cod Tongues: A Canadian Culinary Journey (2017).
Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.