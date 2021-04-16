This story is a part of our fall Book Club conversation about ‘Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food.’ Want to participate? Join our new online community space or record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app.

Did humans kill off the mammoths? What happened to the mysterious Roman herb, known as silphium, that was once worth its weight in gold? Can lab-grown meats help save what’s left of our planet’s biodiversity from climate change and habitat loss?

Food geographer Lenore Newman sets out to answer these questions, and more, in her 2019 book, Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food, this spring’s Science Friday Book Club pick. In the book, she eats her way around the world and through history, examining the stories of the dodo bird, Icelandic dairy cows, the passenger pigeon, the Bartlett pear—and all its cousins—and the food species threatened by the sixth great mass extinction.

SciFri producer and Book Club captain Christie Taylor talks to Newman about some of the surprises from her research, and what might be next for the foods we love.

Ready To Tuck In With SciFri Book Club?

Get a preview of Lost Feast ! Read an excerpt about mammoth hunting and the invention of leftovers –then download the full chapter.

Purchase discounted copies of Lost Feast, join our online discussion community, sign up for virtual conversations and events, sign up for our newsletter, and much more.

Join Book Club

Stay up to speed with the SciFri Book Club Newsletter! Leave this field empty if you're human: