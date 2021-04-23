The Dazzling Rufous Hummingbird, Threatened By Climate Change
16:36 minutes
16:36 minutes
The Rufous hummingbird has a reputation as one of the continent’s most tenacious birds of its size. Weighing less than a nickel and topping out at three inches long, it’s migratory journey is one of the world’s longest. Each spring, just as flowers start to bloom, it will travel nearly 4,000 miles—from Mexico to Alaska.
Yet climate change is taking its toll on even these tenacious birds. The population of rufous hummingbirds, one of the most common hummingbird species in the U.S., is decreasing dramatically. And the Rufous may soon join the list of 37 hummingbird species currently threatened with extinction, according to an analysis by BirdLife International.
Jon Dunn, natural history writer and photographer set out to document as many of these remarkable bejeweled birds as he could before they are gone. He joins Ira to talk about their shared fascination with hummingbirds and his new book, The Glitter In the Green: In Search of Hummingbirds.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Jon Dunn is a nature history writer and photographer based in Shetland Isles, United Kingdom. He’s author of The Glitter in the Green: In Search of Hummingbirds (Basic Books, 2021).
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Katie Feather is a producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.