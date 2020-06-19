 06/19/2020

Hummingbirds See Beyond The Rainbow

While humans have three color cones in the retina sensitive to red, green and blue light, birds have a fourth color cone that can detect ultraviolet light. A research team trained wild hummingbirds, like this male broad-tailed hummingbird, to perform a series of experiments that revealed that the tiny birds also see combination colors like ultraviolet+green and ultraviolet+red. The male’s magenta throat feathers are likely perceived by birds as an ultraviolet+purple combination color. Credit: Noah Whiteman

Conventional wisdom suggests hummingbirds really like the color red—it’s the reason many commercial hummingbird feeders are made to look like a kind of red blossom. But it turns out that two items that both look “red” to humans may look very different to a hummingbird. That’s because these birds can see colors that humans cannot.

Humans see colors through photoreceptors called cones, and we have three of them for red, green, and blue colors. But most birds, reptiles, and even some fish also have fourth cone that’s sensitive to UV light. That means they can see further into the spectrum than we can, and that they can see “non-spectral colors”—combinations of colors that aren’t directly adjacent on the rainbow, such as red+UV and green+UV.

Mary Caswell Stoddard, an assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Princeton, set out to study whether hummingbirds actually make use of that ability in their everyday lives. Her team of researchers developed special LED lights that could display specific blends of colors, and used them to label feeders visited by wild hummingbirds in Gothic, Colorado. They found that the birds were able to learn which of several different UV+ blends of light would lead them to a sugary reward, even when the researchers themselves could not see any difference in the labeling colors. Their research was published this week in the academic journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Stoddard joins SciFri producer Alexa Lim to talk about the research, the evolution of color vision, and what a world with additional colors might be like. 

Further Reading

  • Read the study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Segment Guests

Mary Caswell “Cassie” Stoddard

Mary Caswell “Cassie” Stoddard is an assistant professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey.

