SciFri Live: Bourbon Science Quiz
16:10 minutes
The bourbon process is full of science—from fermenting the grains to distilling the ethanol to charring the barrel for the aging process. In this live recording from the Brown Theater in Louisville, Kentucky, Ira talks with Marianne Barnes—master distiller from Castle and Key Distillery. She challenges our two teams’ spirit smarts.
Marianne Barnes is a master distiller at Castle and Key Distillery. She’s based in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.