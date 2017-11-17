How Andy Weir Engineered A Lunar City In ‘Artemis’

For his novel, author Andy Weir researched how to smelt aluminum in space, combat fire hazards in an enclosed moonbase, and run a lunar city’s economy in the world of Artemis. Weir discusses how wealthy tourists and day-to-day workers navigate life in this fictional urbanized moon.

And for humans to one day survive on the moon we’ll need access to medical care. George Pantalos, professor of bioengineering at the University of Louisville, joins Ira to discuss how he’s helping NASA prepare for future surgeries conducted in space.

Read an excerpt of Artemis here.