 07/28/2023

Far Beyond Their Native Habitat, Parrots Rule The Roost

two green and yellow parrots touch their beaks together perched on a red railing
A monk parakeet couple in Brooklyn. Credit: Shutterstock

In many urban areas across the U.S. and abroad, feral, non-native parrots have become established. This is true in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery, where a colony of lime green monk parakeets have inhabited a massive nest on top of the gothic entrance gate. How exactly these parrots wound up here is a bit of a mystery.

“The lore that’s passed around is that at some point a box of parrots, perhaps at the airport, got overturned,” said science writer Ryan Mandelbaum. “What’s more likely is a combination of people releasing their [pet] parrots and parrots escaping in some critical mass.”

Mandelbaum wrote the cover story for July’s issue of Scientific American all about the resilience of parrots. SciFri producer Kathleen Davis interviewed them at Green-Wood Cemetery, where they discussed why these parrots are not just surviving, but thriving. 

You can read Ryan Mandelbaum’s story about the parrots of Brooklyn in Scientific American.

