Before humans arrived in New Zealand, parrots called kākāpō freely roamed across the islands. They are the world’s only living flightless parrots, and they’re a bit smaller than the average chicken. But the kākāpō’s population started crashing centuries ago, due to human interference and the arrival of predators like cats, rats, and stoats. At one point, the species was teetering on the brink of extinction.

For decades, scientists have been capturing and relocating kākāpō to safe islands, hoping their population would grow. It did, and the kākāpō’s recovery team just reached a huge milestone: bringing four birds back to the mainland, a place they haven’t existed since the 1980s.

Guest host and SciFri events manager Diana Plasker talks with Deidre Vercoe, operations manager for the New Zealand Department of Conservation’s kākāpō and takahē teams, about the history of kākāpō conservation, what this win means, and what’s next for these beloved birds.

An historic day for #kakapo #conservation today. We’re transferring four males to Maungatautari, a large fenced reserve in the North Island of NZ. For the first time in nearly 40 years kākāpō will back living on the mainland of Aotearoa. #returnofthekakapo @Maungatautari1 pic.twitter.com/L3hhQ3DihR — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) July 18, 2023

Further Reading