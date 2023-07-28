 07/28/2023

The Kākāpō Parrot Returns To New Zealand

12:52 minutes

A green bird poking its head out of a doggy-door looking entrance to a wooden box.
Hoki, one of the four kākāpō released to the New Zealand mainland, uses a door in her old enclosure.
Source: Gideon Climo, Department of Conservation (NZ)

Before humans arrived in New Zealand, parrots called kākāpō freely roamed across the islands. They are the world’s only living flightless parrots, and they’re a bit smaller than the average chicken. But the kākāpō’s population started crashing centuries ago, due to human interference and the arrival of predators like cats, rats, and stoats. At one point, the species was teetering on the brink of extinction.

For decades, scientists have been capturing and relocating kākāpō to safe islands, hoping their population would grow. It did, and the kākāpō’s recovery team just reached a huge milestone: bringing four birds back to the mainland, a place they haven’t existed since the 1980s. 

Guest host and SciFri events manager Diana Plasker talks with Deidre Vercoe, operations manager for the New Zealand Department of Conservation’s kākāpō and takahē teams, about the history of kākāpō conservation, what this win means, and what’s next for these beloved birds.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Deidre Vercoe

Deidre Vercoe is a member of the kākāpō and takahē teams in the New Zealand Department of Conservation in Invercargill, New Zealand.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Diana Plasker

Diana Plasker is the Experiences Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

Explore More

Far Beyond Their Native Habitat, Parrots Rule The Roost

Brooklyn’s parrots are just one example of how the ingenious bird has learned to thrive in strange places.

Read More

Attracting Birds To Prime Habitat By Playing Recordings Of Their Calls

Researchers are broadcasting recorded bird calls to try to bring secretive rails to prime habitat where they can feed and mate.

Read More