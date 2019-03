When you go to the doctor’s office, it can sometimes seem like wait times are getting longer while facetime with your doctor is getting shorter. In his book, Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again, cardiologist Eric Topol argues that artificial intelligence can make medicine more personal and empathetic. He says that algorithms can free up doctors to focus more time on their patients. Topol also talks about how AI is being used for drug discovery, reading scans, and how data from wearables can be integrated into human healthcare.

Read an excerpt of Topol’s new book here.

