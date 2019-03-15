The Not So Inactive Ingredients In Our Most Common Drugs
Anyone who has glanced at the back of a bottle of aspirin or a box of allergy tablets has seen it: the “Inactive Ingredients” list. All medications include compounds that help stabilize the drug or aid in its absorption. They aren’t given a second thought because they’re “inactive,” which suggests that these ingredients don’t do any harm.
But in fact, according to a new study out this week, over 90 percent of medications have inactive ingredients that can cause allergic reactions in certain patients, including peanut oil, lactose, and gluten.
Dr. Giovanni Traverso, an gastroenterologist at Brigham Women’s Hospital, and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, joins Ira to share the not so inactive ingredients in some of our most common drugs.
Giovanni Traverso is a gastroenterologist and biomedical engineer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and a research affiliate at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
