 03/15/2019

The Not So Inactive Ingredients In Our Most Common Drugs

7:39 minutes

the backside of a carton of medication, listing the directions, side effects, and inactive ingredients. the box is surrounded by different colored pills
Credit: Katie Feather

Anyone who has glanced at the back of a bottle of aspirin or a box of allergy tablets has seen it: the “Inactive Ingredients” list. All medications include compounds that help stabilize the drug or aid in its absorption. They aren’t given a second thought because they’re “inactive,” which suggests that these ingredients don’t do any harm.

But in fact, according to a new study out this week, over 90 percent of medications have inactive ingredients that can cause allergic reactions in certain patients, including peanut oil, lactose, and gluten.

Dr. Giovanni Traverso, an gastroenterologist at Brigham Women’s Hospital, and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, joins Ira to share the not so inactive ingredients in some of our most common drugs.

Credit: Diana Saville

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Giovanni Traverso

Giovanni Traverso is a gastroenterologist and biomedical engineer at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and a research affiliate at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

