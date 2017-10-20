Can The Latest Wi-Fi Security Bug Be Patched?
4:04 minutes
4:04 minutes
Another week, another digital security breach. Researchers in Belgium exposed a bug in Wi-Fi Protected Access II, or WPA2, the industry-adopted standard that is used to secure and encrypt all modern Wi-Fi networks. Security reporter Dan Goodin of Ars Technica talks about how the bug could make you vulnerable to hackers … and how it can be fixed.
[How to make spoof-proof biometric security.]
Dan Goodin is Security Editor for Ars Technica. He’s based in San Francisco, California.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.