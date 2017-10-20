 10/20/2017

Can The Latest Wi-Fi Security Bug Be Patched?

Credit: Shutterstock

Another week, another digital security breach. Researchers in Belgium exposed a bug in Wi-Fi Protected Access II, or WPA2, the industry-adopted standard that is used to secure and encrypt all modern Wi-Fi networks. Security reporter Dan Goodin of Ars Technica talks about how the bug could make you vulnerable to hackers … and how it can be fixed.

Segment Guests

Dan Goodin

Dan Goodin is Security Editor for Ars Technica. He’s based in San Francisco, California.

