One of the ingredients of many holiday celebrations is people coming together to raise their voices in song. This year, caution is still required, especially when it comes to airborne particles. With new variants on the rise and case numbers increasing, masks are still part of the 2021 holiday landscape—especially as some communities reinstate indoor mask mandates. But we all know that masks can muffle a voice—so what’s a singer to do?

John Dankosky talks about the science of singing and masks with Thomas Moore, a professor of physics at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. Moore recently gave a presentation at the Acoustical Society meeting discussing research into different types of masks, and their effects on song. While many common masks both muffled speech and removed the high frequency overtones that characterize a vocalist’s performance, two masks designed with an internal frame and a larger cavity allowed songs to sound better.

Moore has also worked on visualizing the exhaled breath of singers and wind instrumentalists, and says that much of the aerosol component of the breath wafts up into the airspace above the performers—making the need for adequate ventilation and airflow key to allowing the arts to go forward in an age of COVID.

