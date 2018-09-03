The Color Of Music

Around four percent of the world’s population has some form of synesthesia, a neurological phenomenon that blurs some of the lines around the senses. In two of the more common variants, synesthetes may involuntarily associate letters with colors, or see colors for musical notes—but there are many other forms of synesthesia, all involving the crossover of one form of perception to another.

Writing this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers report that they’ve identified several regions of the genome that may be involved in synesthesia. The team, based at the Max Planck Institute in the Netherlands, examined the genomes of several people in three different families with histories of synesthesia. Within each family, they found gene differences in regions dealing with the formation of axons in the brain during early childhood—though the specific gene variants involved were different from family to family. The work supports the idea that synesthesia may be the result of additional or crossed wiring in certain brain regions.

Amanda Tilot, one of the authors of the study, and Ed Hubbard, an educational psychologist, join Ira to discuss the work, what it implies, and how it fits into what’s already known about this perceptual ability.

Find more information on Tilot’s synesthesia study and learn how to participate here.