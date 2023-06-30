 06/30/2023

Celebrating The Weird, Wonderful World Of Cephalopods

Every year, Cephalopod Week reminds us of the fascinating and weird world of these sea creatures. And in this segment, recorded live at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science Auditorium, two cephalopod scientists share new research about our squishy sea-faring neighbors, how climate change is affecting squids and octopuses, and why they love working with them. 

Ira Flatow talked to Dr. Lynne Fieber PhD., professor of marine biology and ecology who has studied the nervous systems of all types marine invertebrates including cephalopod and sea slugs, and Dr. Andrea Durant Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Grosell Environmental Physiology and Toxicology Lab, who studies how tiny glass squid live in a rapidly-changing ocean.

Lynne Fieber

Lynne Fieber is a professor of marine biology and ecology in the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida.

Andrea Durant

Andrea Durant is a Postdoctoral fellow in the Grosell Environmental Physiology and Toxicology Lab in the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida.

