Celebrating The Weird, Wonderful World Of Cephalopods
33:52 minutes
33:52 minutes
Every year, Cephalopod Week reminds us of the fascinating and weird world of these sea creatures. And in this segment, recorded live at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science Auditorium, two cephalopod scientists share new research about our squishy sea-faring neighbors, how climate change is affecting squids and octopuses, and why they love working with them.
Ira Flatow talked to Dr. Lynne Fieber PhD., professor of marine biology and ecology who has studied the nervous systems of all types marine invertebrates including cephalopod and sea slugs, and Dr. Andrea Durant Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Grosell Environmental Physiology and Toxicology Lab, who studies how tiny glass squid live in a rapidly-changing ocean.
Lynne Fieber is a professor of marine biology and ecology in the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida.
Andrea Durant is a Postdoctoral fellow in the Grosell Environmental Physiology and Toxicology Lab in the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida.
The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.
Diana Plasker is the Experiences Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.
D. Peterschmidt is a producer, host of the podcast Universe of Art, and composes music for Science Friday’s podcasts. Their D&D character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.