This week, researchers reported that a burst of particles emitted from two merging neutron stars did not actually travel four times faster than the speed of light, despite initial observations. The speed of the super-fast jet, the researchers believe, was instead an optical illusion produced by the motion of the stars and our own frame of reference here on Earth. The event, called GW170817, was the first documented merger of two neutron stars.

Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer at Gizmodo, joins Ira to explain the illusion and other stories from the week in science, including Jocelyn Bell Burnell winning the $3 million Breakthrough prize, bad news about the common painkiller Diclofenac, and the strange story of a hole in the International Space Station.