Chasing Whales Through Time

This is a part of Oceans Month, where we explore the science throughout the world’s oceans and meet the people who study them. Want to dive in with us? Find all of our stories here.

Whales are majestic, awe-inspiring animals. Some species can reach up to 150 tons and take in a living room-sized volume of water in one gulp. They can even dive thousands of feet into the ocean while holding their breath all the way down. But these traits are also why whales are a mystery to scientists. It’s hard to imagine that the earliest ancestors of these graceful creatures of the deep were four-legged dog-like animals that lived on land.

In his book Spying on Whales: The Past, Present, and Future of Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures, paleontologist Nick Pyenson examines the fascinating features of these animals—from their enormous size, echolocation abilities, and specialized feeding behaviors—and how they can be used to piece together the evolutionary story of whales.

[Meet the farmers who want to make kelp the new kale.]

Read an excerpt of Pyenson’s new book here and explore photos of him and his team out in the field below. Plus, journey alongside Pyenson and his crew of paleontologists during a 2011 excavation, when a highway expansion in Chile unearthed a whale graveyard.

[Can geometry root out gerrymandering?]

[Meet the seamstress who solved the mysteries of the argonaut shell.]