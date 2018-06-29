 06/29/2018

Chasing Whales Through Time

Remington Kellogg, former director of the United States National Museum, observes a full-size, 78-foot-long model of a blue whale at the Smithsonian National Museum, in 1933. Credit: Smithsonian Institution Archives/Public Domain

Whales are majestic, awe-inspiring animals. Some species can reach up to 150 tons and take in a living room-sized volume of water in one gulp. They can even dive thousands of feet into the ocean while holding their breath all the way down. But these traits are also why whales are a mystery to scientists. It’s hard to imagine that the earliest ancestors of these graceful creatures of the deep were four-legged dog-like animals that lived on land.

In his book Spying on Whales: The Past, Present, and Future of Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures, paleontologist Nick Pyenson examines the fascinating features of these animals—from their enormous size, echolocation abilities, and specialized feeding behaviors—and how they can be used to piece together the evolutionary story of whales.

Read an excerpt of Pyenson’s new book here and explore photos of him and his team out in the field below. Plus, journey alongside Pyenson and his crew of paleontologists during a 2011 excavation, when a highway expansion in Chile unearthed a whale graveyard.

a man holding out a long pole ready to attach a tag to a whale
Nick Pyenson about to tag a humpback whale in Alaska. Credit: Jeremy Goldbogen with under permits from NOAA

a whale's back rising up out of the water with a red tag on it
The tag (placed on the whale’s back) is a removable suction-cup that records the whale’s movements underwater. Credit: Jeremy Goldbogen with under permits from NOAA
whale fossils at night that are being 3D scanned
Medium-range 3D surface scanning of fossil whale skeletons next to the Pan-American Highway in the Atacama Region of Chile, 2011. Credit: Vince Rossi/Smithsonian Institution

two paleontologists walking around the excavation site of whale bones
Chilean and Smithsonian paleontologists study several fossil whale skeletons at Cerro Ballena, next to the Pan-American Highway in the Atacama Region of Chile, 2011. Credit: James F. Parham, California State University, Fullerton
a group of paleontologists sitting on the ground next to the whale bones, uncovering them under a blue cloudy sky
Chilean and Smithsonian paleontologists study several fossil whale skeletons at Cerro Ballena, next to the Pan-American Highway in the Atacama Region of Chile, 2011. Credit: Adam Metallo/Smithsonian Institution

Nick Pyenson

Nick Pyenson is author of Spying on Whales: The Past, Present, and Future of Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures (Viking, 2018), and curator of Fossil Marine Mammals at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C..

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

