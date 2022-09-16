In 2001, a now classic Zoloft commercial hit the airwaves—featuring a sad little blob with a rain cloud following it around. The commercial explains that “while the cause is unknown, depression may be related to an imbalance of natural chemicals between nerve cells in the brain. Prescription Zoloft works to correct this imbalance.”

That theory of depression as a chemical imbalance is based on a simple premise: Depressed people’s brains lack serotonin. If a patient takes a serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), like Prozac or Zoloft, it boosts their serotonin levels, and their depression lifts.

The trouble is that when researchers started testing this theory they found it didn’t hold up. Serotonin is certainly involved in depression. But it’s way more complicated than it originally seemed.

To be clear, there is a body of research showing that antidepressants do work—it’s just unclear exactly how they work.

A few months ago, a study was released which summarized decades of research debunking the overly simplistic chemical imbalance model. This left many depression researchers yawning and frustrated, as the field has long discarded the chemical imbalance theory of depression. However, the study did reveal that the public understanding of depression and antidepressants hasn’t kept up with the pace of scientific research.

Ira talks with Dr. David Hellerstein, professor of clinical psychiatry at Columbia University, to break down what we do and don’t know about how antidepressants work and the future of medication treatment for depression.

