 04/21/2023

How The Cherokee Nation Is Saving Culturally Significant Seeds

10:21 minutes

a watercolor illustration of Cherokee heirloom plants distributed by the Cherokee nation's seedbank
Cherokee White Eagle Corn, Compass Plant, and Georgia Candy Roaster Squash are a few of the heirloom plants distributed by the Cherokee Nation Seed Bank in its years of programming. Illustration by Kindra Swafford, for Science Friday

Think about your family heirlooms—the most prized items passed down from generation to generation, that tell a story about who you are and where you come from. 

Did you ever think that seeds could be part of that story? This year, the Cherokee Nation Seed Bank is continuing its program to distribute heirloom seeds to tribal citizens, one that’s been running since 2006. Last year, the Nation distributed almost 10,000 seed packets to citizens across the country in an effort to keep these culturally significant plants from being lost.

This year, the Cherokee Nation is sharing seeds for a variety of Cherokee corn, gourds, beans, pumpkins, beads, and native plants and flowers.

Guest host John Dankosky talks with Feather Smith, the Cherokee Nation’s ethnobiologist, about how Cherokee heirloom seeds have been cultivated, planted, and preserved over the years.

seeds and packet of white eagle corn
Seeds and official dispersal seed packet for White Eagle Corn, a Cherokee heirloom crop. Credit: Joshua Newton, Cherokee Nation
corn, gourds, and beanstalks growing in the Cherokee nation heirloom garden
Various heirloom plants growing in the Cherokee Nation Heirloom Garden in 2021. From foreground to background: corn, gourds and beans. Credit: Joshua Newton, Cherokee Nation
Feather Smith standing in front of Rivercane during a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service visit to the Cherokee Nation. Credit: Joshua Newton, Cherokee Nation
rows of bright green leafy beanstalks growing in a garden.
Beans growing at the Cherokee Nation Heirloom Garden. Credit: Joshua Newton, Cherokee Nation

Feather Smith

Feather Smith is an ethnobiology manager for the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Segment Transcript

