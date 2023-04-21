How The Cherokee Nation Is Saving Culturally Significant Seeds
10:21 minutes
Think about your family heirlooms—the most prized items passed down from generation to generation, that tell a story about who you are and where you come from.
Did you ever think that seeds could be part of that story? This year, the Cherokee Nation Seed Bank is continuing its program to distribute heirloom seeds to tribal citizens, one that’s been running since 2006. Last year, the Nation distributed almost 10,000 seed packets to citizens across the country in an effort to keep these culturally significant plants from being lost.
This year, the Cherokee Nation is sharing seeds for a variety of Cherokee corn, gourds, beans, pumpkins, beads, and native plants and flowers.
Guest host John Dankosky talks with Feather Smith, the Cherokee Nation’s ethnobiologist, about how Cherokee heirloom seeds have been cultivated, planted, and preserved over the years.
Feather Smith is an ethnobiology manager for the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.
