Childhood Vaccinations Drop During COVID-19 Pandemic
17:23 minutes
This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
One unintended consequence of families sheltering at home is that children’s vaccination rates have gone way down. In New York City, for example, vaccine doses for kids older than two dropped by more than 90 percent. That could mean new outbreaks of measles and whooping cough, even while we’re struggling with COVID-19.
Joining Ira to talk about decreasing vaccination rates are two pediatricians, James Campbell, professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and Amanda Dempsey, professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado Denver.
James Campbell is a professor of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.
Amanda Dempsey is a professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado — Denver in Denver, Colorado.
