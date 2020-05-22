 05/22/2020

Blood Clots Linked To COVID-19 Are Raising Alarm

an electron microscope image of blood cells
Blood clot in an electron microscope scan. Credit: Janice Carr/CDC

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has primarily been considered a respiratory virus, causing acute problems in the lungs. But doctors around the world have recently been reporting unusual blood clotting in some COVID-19 patients. The exact cause of these blood clots isn’t yet known—there are several interacting biological pathways that all interact to create a blood clot. One theory is that the clotting is related to an overactive immune response, producing inflammation that damages the lining of small blood vessels. Other theories point to the complement system, part of the overall immune response. 

Ira speaks with hematologists Jeffrey Laurence of Weill-Cornell Medicine, and Mary Cushman of the University of Vermont Medical Center about the unusual clotting, how it impacts medical treatment, and what research they’re doing now in order to better understand what’s going on in patients. 

Segment Guests

Jeffrey Laurence

Dr. Jeffrey Laurence is a professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology-Oncology at Weill-Cornell Medicine and an attending physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York, New York.

Mary Cushman

Dr. Mary Cushman is a hematologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center and a professor of Medicine and Pathology in the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

