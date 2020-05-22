Blood Clots Linked To COVID-19 Are Raising Alarm
11:40 minutes
This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has primarily been considered a respiratory virus, causing acute problems in the lungs. But doctors around the world have recently been reporting unusual blood clotting in some COVID-19 patients. The exact cause of these blood clots isn’t yet known—there are several interacting biological pathways that all interact to create a blood clot. One theory is that the clotting is related to an overactive immune response, producing inflammation that damages the lining of small blood vessels. Other theories point to the complement system, part of the overall immune response.
Ira speaks with hematologists Jeffrey Laurence of Weill-Cornell Medicine, and Mary Cushman of the University of Vermont Medical Center about the unusual clotting, how it impacts medical treatment, and what research they’re doing now in order to better understand what’s going on in patients.
Dr. Jeffrey Laurence is a professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology-Oncology at Weill-Cornell Medicine and an attending physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York, New York.
Dr. Mary Cushman is a hematologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center and a professor of Medicine and Pathology in the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.
