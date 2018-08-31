Despite a World Health Organization agreement, China has withheld samples of the bird flu virus H7N9 from U.S. scientists who are looking to develop vaccines and treatments for the deadly virus. Maggie Koerth-Baker of FiveThirtyEight.com talks about how the political climate can affect the process of open-access science. Plus, she discusses other stories from the week, including a new neuron in the brain and the search for the quarks emitted by the Higgs Boson.