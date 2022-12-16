Growing Christmas Trees In A Warming World

For those who celebrate Christmas, the decision over a Christmas tree can be hotly debated. For those who hold out for a real tree, there are dozens of species available for American consumers—catering to Douglas fir aficionados, Fraser fir fans, and Noble admirers. But climate change could soon affect the selection at a tree lot near you.

Chal Landgren, a Christmas tree specialist at Oregon State University, manages a program that for decades has bred and developed seedlings raised to become Christmas trees. Oregon is responsible for growing 25% of all Christmas trees in the country, but heatwaves and drought have made this future tenuous.

“My kind of anecdotal information is that between this summer and the heat dome, we probably lost 50% of the seedlings that were planted,” Landgren told Science Friday.

Christmas trees take ten years to grow into maturity—meaning a bad batch of seedlings this year will have a big impact on the industry in a decade. Therefore, researchers like Landgren are searching for ways to make Christmas trees more resilient.

While Douglas firs and Noble firs are native to Oregon, these trees are vulnerable to pests and climate change. A big trend in Christmas trees has been tree species sourced from Georgia and Turkey. These trees don’t get a lot of the diseases that plague native trees, and they’re more resilient to warmer, drier climates.

Researchers are also experimenting with growing methods. “We’ve also used mulch, just woodchips,” Landgren said. “That’s probably made a 30 percent improvement in survival. It seems simple, but it’s been working.”

SciFri producer Kathleen Davis went to Langren’s Christmas tree orchard in Aurora, Oregon over the summer to learn more about how growers are faring.