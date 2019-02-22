Clearing Up The ‘Art Acne’ On Georgia O’Keeffe’s Paintings

The painter Georgia O’Keeffe is known for her bold paintings of landscapes and flowers. When talking about those famous flowers, she said: “Nobody sees a flower–really–it is so small–we haven’t time–and to see takes time like to have a friend takes time.”

She took her small observations and filled her canvas with bright colors and close-ups, so those flowers couldn’t be missed. Recently, scientists took a closer look at those paintings and noticed smaller details that O’Keeffe did not intend to include. They found “art acne”—small pock marks—on many of her paintings caused by age and reactions of the pigments. Marc Walton, co-director of the Center for Scientific Studies in the Arts at Northwestern University and Art Institute of Chicago, talks about the chemistry behind the “art acne,” and how these paintings might be conserved in the future.

