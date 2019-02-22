 02/22/2019

Clearing Up The ‘Art Acne’ On Georgia O’Keeffe’s Paintings

The painter Georgia O’Keeffe is known for her bold paintings of landscapes and flowers. When talking about those famous flowers, she said: “Nobody sees a flower–really–it is so small–we haven’t time–and to see takes time like to have a friend takes time.”

She took her small observations and filled her canvas with bright colors and close-ups, so those flowers couldn’t be missed. Recently, scientists took a closer look at those paintings and noticed smaller details that O’Keeffe did not intend to include. They found “art acne”—small pock marks—on many of her paintings caused by age and reactions of the pigments. Marc Walton, co-director of the Center for Scientific Studies in the Arts at Northwestern University and Art Institute of Chicago, talks about the chemistry behind the “art acne,” and how these paintings might be conserved in the future.

Check out some research images from the project below:

mountain with teal and pink colors overlooking green pastoral land
The research was associated with Georgia O’Keeffe’s 1941 painting “Pedernal.” Credit:Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. Gift of The Georgia O’Keeffe Foundation. © Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. [2006.5.172]
teal and pinkish close up of paint with appearing white pearl-like bumps
A magnified section of Georgia O’Keeffe’s “Pedernal” that isolates micron-sized protrusions from metal soaps to quickly identify where the “art acne” exists. Credit: Dale Kronkright / © Georgia O’Keeffe Museum
close up textured image of gray with bumps
A detailed section of “Pedernal” with the color removed allows researchers to identify metal soaps among the painting’s other surface shapes from brush strokes and canvas texture. Credit: Dale Kronkright / © Georgia O’Keeffe Museum
bright blueish purple close up of the painting
A detailed section of “Pedernal” through reflectance transformation imaging, a computational imaging method that captures the painting’s surface shape. Credit: Dale Kronkright / © Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

Further Reading

  • Read more about the tools that researchers use to “diagnose” the “art acne” in O’Keeffe’s paintings.
  • Check out new research about hidden details in Picasso’s Blue Period.
  • Learn about how to “clear up” “art acne.”

Segment Guests

Marc Walton

Marc Walton is a research professor in Materials Science and Engineering and Co-Director of the Center for Scientific Studies in the Arts at Northwestern University and the Art Institute of Chicago. He’s based in Evanston, Illinois.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

