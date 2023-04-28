Why Climate Activists Are Turning To Drastic Measures
11:14 minutes
For Earth Day this year, people all over the world took to the streets to demand climate action. But as large and loud as these protests can be, they are often met with inaction. So activists are ramping up their efforts.
Just within the last year, we’ve seen people chain themselves to banks, throw mashed potatoes at a Monet painting, shut down highways, and even glue themselves to museum walls, all in the name of climate justice. Those actions went viral and really seemed to strike a nerve. How did we end up here?
Guest host Kathleen Davis talks with Dr. Dana Fisher, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland College Park, about the state of climate activism and the tactics at play.
Dana R. Fisher is a professor of sociology at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland and author of American Resistance.
The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.
