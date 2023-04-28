 04/28/2023

Why Climate Activists Are Turning To Drastic Measures

outside on a grassy path next to a street, four people, a female professor and three students, smile and stand in front of a model of the earth, that stands about four or five feet taller than the people.
Left to right, Dana R. Fisher, Lexie Sagun, Emmanuel S. Wanjala, Quinn P. Renaghan (not pictured: Mohammed Ademo). Credit: courtesy Dana R. Fisher

For Earth Day this year, people all over the world took to the streets to demand climate action. But as large and loud as these protests can be, they are often met with inaction. So activists are ramping up their efforts.

Just within the last year, we’ve seen people chain themselves to banks, throw mashed potatoes at a Monet painting, shut down highways, and even glue themselves to museum walls, all in the name of climate justice. Those actions went viral and really seemed to strike a nerve. How did we end up here? 

Guest host Kathleen Davis talks with Dr. Dana Fisher, professor of sociology at the University of Maryland College Park, about the state of climate activism and the tactics at play.

Dana R. Fisher

Dana R. Fisher is a professor of sociology at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland and author of American Resistance. 

Earth Day And The Evolution Of The Environmental Movement

From the first Earth Day in 1970 to today’s youth climate strikes, researchers and activists look back at the decades-long fight for a healthy planet.

Youth-Led Climate Change Protests Heat Up

On Friday, students across the world join together in the Youth Climate Strike to protest government inaction against climate change

