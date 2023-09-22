The Climate Movement Should Be Funnier

How do you know that climate change is funny? Even the Antarctic ice sheets are cracking up.

The climate crisis is no joke, but that doesn’t mean we can’t laugh about it. Research suggests that comedy is a powerful way to connect people and get them to empathize with a cause—and the climate crisis is a pretty big one.

So what does science say about the power of a good laugh? And how does that fit into the climate movement?

Ira talks with Esteban Gast, comedian in residence at the clean energy non-profit Generation 180, and Dr. Caty Borum, executive director of the Center for Media & Social Impact at American University.

Further Reading