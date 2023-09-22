 09/22/2023

The Climate Movement Should Be Funnier

16:48 minutes

Man with light skin holds a Curious George jack-in-the-box and covers his mouth with one hand, surprised
Esteban Gast, comedian in residence at the clean energy non-profit Generation 180. Credit: Andrew Max Levy

How do you know that climate change is funny? Even the Antarctic ice sheets are cracking up.

The climate crisis is no joke, but that doesn’t mean we can’t laugh about it. Research suggests that comedy is a powerful way to connect people and get them to empathize with a cause—and the climate crisis is a pretty big one. 

So what does science say about the power of a good laugh? And how does that fit into the climate movement? 

Ira talks with Esteban Gast, comedian in residence at the clean energy non-profit Generation 180, and Dr. Caty Borum, executive director of the Center for Media & Social Impact at American University.

Segment Guests

Esteban Gast

Esteban Gast is a comedian in residence at Generation 180 in New York City.

Caty Borum

Dr. Caty Borum is the Executive Director of the Center for Media & Social Impact at American University in Washington DC.

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

