The Climate Movement Should Be Funnier
16:48 minutes
How do you know that climate change is funny? Even the Antarctic ice sheets are cracking up.
The climate crisis is no joke, but that doesn’t mean we can’t laugh about it. Research suggests that comedy is a powerful way to connect people and get them to empathize with a cause—and the climate crisis is a pretty big one.
So what does science say about the power of a good laugh? And how does that fit into the climate movement?
Ira talks with Esteban Gast, comedian in residence at the clean energy non-profit Generation 180, and Dr. Caty Borum, executive director of the Center for Media & Social Impact at American University.
Esteban Gast is a comedian in residence at Generation 180 in New York City.
Dr. Caty Borum is the Executive Director of the Center for Media & Social Impact at American University in Washington DC.
Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.