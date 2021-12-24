 12/24/2021

When Can Climate Change Be Comedy?

17:08 minutes

Doomsday
Credit: Shutterstock

What if scientists warned of a certain upcoming doomsday and no one took them seriously? That’s the plot of director Adam McKay’s latest dark comedy, “Don’t Look Up.”

Two astronomers discover a comet that’s heading towards the Earth. The catch: There’s only six months and 14 days to avert a total annihilation of humanity. 

The scientists, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, embark on a media campaign to convince the world and the president, played by Meryl Streep, to take the threat seriously. 

Joining Ira to talk about the parallels between this movie and real-world crises like climate change and COVID-19 are Sonia Epstein, executive editor and associate curator of science and film at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, and Samantha Montano, assistant professor of emergency management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, based in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. Montano is also the author of “Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontline of the Climate Crisis.” 

Further Reading

  • Watch the trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’
  • Listen to Samantha Montano talk about her book “Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontline of the Climate Crisis,” on Science Friday.

Segment Guests

Samantha Montano

Samantha Montano is an assistant professor of Emergency Management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and author of Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis (Park Row, 2021). She’s based in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts.

Sonia Epstein

Sonia Epstein is the executive editor and associate curator of science and film at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City.

Segment Transcript

