 03/26/2021

Flowers Are Finding New Hues In A Climate Crisis

8:16 minutes

two flowers with multiple buds. one is a darker shade of blue-purple, the other is white with a hint of purple
Hydrophyllum virginianum, one of the flower species investigated in the recent study. Credit: Fritzflohrreynolds/Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 3.0

It’s that time of the year where flowers bloom and the world starts to feel more colorful after a dormant winter. But what if the colors of the flowers we see now aren’t the same as they were a century ago?

New research from Clemson University scientists finds that climate change has impacted the hues of flowers. Temperature and aridity changes since 1895 have caused some flowers to go from purple to white, and others from white to purple.

Ira is joined by the lead researcher and Clemson Department of Biological Sciences graduate student Cierra Sullivan to talk about these strange changes, and the possible impact on the pollinators we know and love.

a woman researcher wearing a face mask holds a press of flowering plants in an archive
Clemson University graduate student Cierra Sullivan used herbarium specimen data in her research linking temperature and aridity changes to flower color changes over the past 124 years. Credit: Clemson University College of Science

Segment Guests

Cierra Sullivan

Cierra Sullivan is a graduate student in the Clemson University Department of Biological Sciences in Clemson, South Carolina.

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

