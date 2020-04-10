 04/10/2020

These Flowers Bounce Back

7:16 minutes

a pink flower reorients its bud upwards while its stem is horizontal
Pelargonium sp. reorienting. Credit: W. Scott Armbruster

It’s been a tough few weeks for many people, cooped up inside because of COVID-19 social distancing measures, while outside, spring is in the air. Everywhere, colorful, spirit-lifting flowers are blooming.

But if you’ve stepped off a path to avoid an oncoming runner recently, don’t worry. New research, published in the journal New Phytologist, finds some flowers have a unique ability to “bounce back” after injury—say after getting squished by a falling branch or shoe. This gives flowers a second chance at being pollinated, preserving their role in the seasonal ecosystem.

One of the authors of this study, Nathan Muchhala, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Missouri in St. Louis, joins Science Friday to discuss the unique properties of flowers. He discusses flowers’ amazing resilience, as well as how plants and pollinators are responding to fewer people out and about. 

See more flower species that can bounce back!

three images of the same flower. the first flower is bent with with the buds horizontal with the stem. the second image shows the buds begin to tilt up. the third image the buds are all completely tilted up towards the sun
Dactylorhiza fuchsii that had been tethered bounces back. Credit: W. Scott Armbruster
two images of the same white flower. on the left the flowers and stems stand upright. on the right, the stems are bend horizontally and the buds still face upwards
Floral reorientation in Stylidium ciliatum. (Left) Normal orientation. (Right) Floral reorientation two days after tethered horizontally. Credit: W. Scott Armbruster
three different images each with a different species of purple flower
Examples of floral orientation and symmetry. (Top) Tricyrtis formosana (Liliaceae), a species with upwards-facing flowers with radial symmetry; (Bottom Left) Dephinium glaucum (Ranunculaceae), a species with laterally oriented flowers with bilaterally symmetrical calyces and corollas, but with essentially radially symmetrical androecia and gynoecia at the centre; (Bottom Right) Chamerion angustifolium (Onagraceae), a species with laterally oriented flowers with radially symmetrical calyces and quasi-bisymmetric corollas; the pendent androecia and gynoecia are bilaterally symmetrical or asymmetric. Credit: W. Scott Armbruster
three images of pink and purple flowers. they are bent horizontally but the buds all reorient up
Further Reading

Segment Guests

Nathan Muchhala

Nathan Muchhala is an associate professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Missouri – St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri.

Meet the Producer

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

