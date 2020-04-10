It’s been a tough few weeks for many people, cooped up inside because of COVID-19 social distancing measures, while outside, spring is in the air. Everywhere, colorful, spirit-lifting flowers are blooming.

But if you’ve stepped off a path to avoid an oncoming runner recently, don’t worry. New research, published in the journal New Phytologist, finds some flowers have a unique ability to “bounce back” after injury—say after getting squished by a falling branch or shoe. This gives flowers a second chance at being pollinated, preserving their role in the seasonal ecosystem.

One of the authors of this study, Nathan Muchhala, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Missouri in St. Louis, joins Science Friday to discuss the unique properties of flowers. He discusses flowers’ amazing resilience, as well as how plants and pollinators are responding to fewer people out and about.

See more flower species that can bounce back!

Further Reading

Read the full study in the journal New Phytologist.

