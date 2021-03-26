March 26, 2021

featured segment
The Mental Health Costs Of ‘Everyday’ Racism
The long history anti-Asian racism in the United States, and how discrimination impacts your health.
Heard on the Air
12:07
A Year Of Staying Home Has Led To A Global Chip Crisis
Semiconductors are in high demand, disrupting global supply chains, and more from this week’s science news.
16:05
How To Milk A Tick
Compounds in tick saliva can reveal to how these parasites can create anesthetics and anticoagulants to breakdown human and animal defenses.
12:09
In New York, Essential Workers Face Eviction
A recent analysis of court data shows that Black and Latino neighborhoods hardest hit by coronavirus are also facing more evictions.
9:07
Allergy Season Is Blooming With Climate Change
Climate change is triggering plants to produce pollen earlier and earlier, making allergy season longer and more intense.
8:16
Flowers Are Finding New Hues In A Climate Crisis
For more than a century, changes in temperature and aridity have impacted the hues of nature.
15:55
I Dream Of Octopuses, But Do They Dream About Me?
Sleepy times for these cephalopods are revealing new clues about memory and learning.
17:03
