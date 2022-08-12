Feeling Hopeless About Climate Change? Try Playing These Video Games

Five years ago, Stephanie Barish was tired of the public’s attitude about climate change. “Most people at that time were just so negative about climate,” she said. “It was doom and destruction, and I thought, wow, to make positive change, you have to really look at this from a solutions perspective.”

Stephanie is the founder and CEO of Indiecade, an organization that supports indie video game developers and hosts events like the Climate Jam—the goal of which was to change the gloomy public narrative around climate change. So, with the help of organizations like Earth Games, participants around the globe gather every year to make video games about climate change optimism, solutions, and justice.

Teams can also consult with subject matter experts, like Dargan Frierson, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington, and also a judge for the Climate Jam. If teams wonder what climate change would look like on a different planet, they can go to him for answers. “We always look for scientific accuracy,” he said. “I think it’s very important to keep things within the realm of possibility, even when you’re looking at fiction.”

This year, the game jam was virtual. Teams had 10 days to make their games, and included submissions like Denial Network, where you play as a group of activists fighting against climate change misinformation. In another game called Change Waker, you play as a cute little sentient blob sailing around an archipelago, helping other sentient blobs solve environmental problems impacting their islands.

The winner of this year’s jam was Row, a sobering, but ultimately hopeful game about learning how to trust your enemy. It’s set in a world where climate change has take its toll: drought and intense rainfall have driven two neighboring cities to violence. And your character ends up in a row boat with your enemy as you both try to survive—and hopefully build a brighter future.



“I think if you just stay in that place of just feeling hopeless, it can often translate into apathy, which I see a lot among people my age, because [climate change] is such a daunting thing,” said Jay McGregor, a film production student at USC and one of the narrative designers on Row. “We’re trying to acknowledge that humans play one of the biggest roles in causing the climate crisis. And at the same time, we also hold the key to solving it.”

SciFri producer D Peterschmidt talks to the participants of this year’s Climate Jam about how they think the narrative around our climate’s future needs to change, and even plays some of Row with Ira.

Row Credits:

Narrative Designers: Jay McGregor, Britney Ngaw

Art Director: Andria Liu

Composer: David Hunter

Software Engineers: Johnathon Slightham, Benn McGregor

Check out the song Dargan wrote about science below.



Read a transcript and the lyrics of the song here.

Further Reading