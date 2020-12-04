Do you remember Second Life? That online virtual world where you can create an avatar, build whatever you want, and meet people? It was a hit in the late 2000s, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon—and it had over a million users at its peak. Second Life was so big that Science Friday created a community there in 2007. We livestreamed our show in-world every Friday, and a huge community of avatars—humans, fairies, wolves, dogs with wings—would gather with us every week to listen.

Sadly, after a couple years, our staff left Second Life, and the space was dismantled. But we recently learned that for the last ten years, some members of that original community have still been meeting up virtually to listen to the show every week.

Producer Daniel Peterschmidt catches up with the group to find out what they had to do to survive in the virtual landscape, what the online community is like today, and what they’ve learned while spending over a decade in Second Life.

We’ll also hear from Celia Pearce, an associate professor of game design at Northeastern University, and Katherine Isbister, a human computer interaction and games researcher at the the University of California, Santa Cruz, about how virtual worlds like Second Life can help us cope with the quarantine-induced reality we live in now.

Meet The Original SciFri Second Lifers

Unlimited creativity and freedom of expression draws users to virtual worlds like Second Life. Linden Labs, the developer of Second Life, provides little pre-made content—just a few lands for new users to get their bearings, explains Matt Burr, one of the original SciFri Second Life members. But once you venture beyond those virtual terrains, you’ll discover digital wonders, all completely designed by Second Life users.

“There’s just a huge amount of creativity being expressed, not just in the various environments you can explore, but also in the way people create their avatars,” says Burr. “There’s virtually an infinite variety of choices you can use to create the look of your avatar. All of that makes Second Life a pretty unique virtual world.”

Meet and learn more about some of the OG Science Friday Second Life crew, including how they designed their avatars and why they like to explore virtual worlds. (We’ve edited their responses for length and clarity.)

Beragon

Matt Burr, original and current SciFri Second Life member

My avatar’s name is Beragon Betts. It’s the same as my Twitter handle! That’s an online persona I’ve had since the mid-90s when I was in CompuServe. The name Beragon actually comes from Mystery Science Theater 3000, from Great Monster Duel: Gamera vs. Barugon, the [1966] Japanese monster movie. I kind of changed the spelling to make it more cool, but that’s where I got the basic idea for the name.

And my avatar is really handsome. One of the realities of Second Life is that it has a lot of adult content, which I enjoy. For that reason, I select my avatar to be hot. My avatar has gone through a fantastic evolution over the last 11 years—just completely transformed himself. Obsessing over your avatar is a major pastime in Second Life. So people are constantly tweaking their avatars.

Violet Azemus

Original and current SciFri Second Life member

I’m pretty stuck down on a sort of idealized version of myself. But I do still like to play around with different looks. One of my favorite avatars is like a realistic rabbit. I have tons of rabbit avatars. As for why, I don’t know, bunnies always spoke to me. I’ve had them before.

I sort of imagined that [virtual worlds] would become more common—as it became more accessible, that you’d see more of these platforms and programs moving into virtual spaces like this. That was kind of the trend at the time. I remember a lot of institutions wanted a presence in Second Life. That’s not exactly worked out the way I envisioned it then, but at the time, it felt like this was sort of the wave of the future.

It’s kind of a familiar and comforting space, especially in recent times. To have a space that’s familiar, that has people you know, and something you do as kind of a routine thing—I appreciate that. Just being able to access something like that and have a presence there is comforting right now. It’s like a home.

CB Axel

Original and current SciFri Second Life member

I’m CB Axel in Second Life. When I was in high school, there was this boy who for some reason thought my name was Connie Boyle. It isn’t. It’s not even that close. But he started calling me CB, so that was kind of a nickname for myself. Second Life, at that time [mid-aughts], would give you a list of surnames to choose from. I didn’t even scroll down through all of the ones they had and Axel was at the top of the alphabet.

I remember I was in a hurry to try and get online for the first Science Friday show on Second Life. If you do decide to whip up an avatar and join a group, I do not recommend waiting until 15 minutes before the show starts. My first emotion was panic because I wanted to get to the show, but there was just no way to learn everything I needed to know to do that. I listened on the radio while I was learning how to walk, run, jump, fly, teleport, sit on things and stand up again, pick things up. I’m not a gamer, so all of this stuff was completely foreign to me.

Back then when you first started, you could choose an avatar from ones by Linden Lab and mine was just a female avatar. I can’t remember real details of her, except that she is not exceptionally tall. She’s younger than I am in real life. She’s thinner than I am in real life. And it wasn’t until I hung around in Second Life a little bit that I even changed clothes. The original avatars were pretty dorky. The choices of avatars now are much better.

Bjorlyn Loon

Lynn Cullens, original SciFri Second Life member and organizer

One of the last names you could choose was Loon, like the bird. I thought the whole idea of being in a virtual world was kind of loony, so I chose that as my last name. For my first name, I used Bjorlyn, a name that had been actually randomly generated for me in another game that I had been playing at the time, Dark Age of Camelot. So I was Bjorlyn Loon and I was a much younger me with shorter hair. And I loved going shopping and wearing clothes that I would not at that time have worn in my real life. I loved wearing combat boots and short skirts and crazy hairdos. But after a period of time, I actually began to look more and more like my avatar. Being able to try on different personas for pennies [some clothing items cost money] was one of the most fun aspects of creating an avatar.

Science Friday Second Life was a great experience. There was a symbiosis between Science Friday and Second Life—it was sort of magical. Science Friday brought additional legitimacy to Second Life as one of the first broadcast media to engage virtually. Science Friday helped avatars like myself find like-minded science fans in that virtual world—and that was hard to do, finding like-minded folks. But Second Life also gave Science Friday a way for fans to communicate during the show, and a little bit of a visual component for those who enjoyed being there. There was a fascinating running narrative in the chat box, and there were often experts in the chat and they could provide context to what was being discussed during the show. There was a lot of community excitement that at the time didn’t exist outside of the virtual world.

Ira Flatley

Ira Flatow, host of Science Friday and original SciFri Second Life host

I had a lot of trouble with the Ira Flatley avatar because I could not get it to look like me. I’m not great at graphics. I can’t play hangman because I can’t draw a stick figure, so I thought I’ll do the best I can. It really was the closest thing I could make to myself. Now, I never had such a good body as that avatar has. So I was happy that at least that was available. We had a Science Friday logo so I took the logo, and I put it on a white t-shirt. I just had plain pants, and made a face as close as I could to my actual face as possible. I was really such a nerdy looking guy, because if you go into Second Life, you’ll see all the fantastic costumes.

But the name bothers me the most. It still bothers me today that it’s Ira Flatley. I’ve been called a lot of last names in my life, but never Flatley. At the time, you could run through a list of names like you can when you sign up for an email account. I chose it because that was the only thing available. I would have gone with my own name if I could. I did go looking for the other Flatow when I got into Second Life, but the system was so complex at the beginning.

I really wanted to explore the medium. The idea that you could create a whole new world, buy real estate in that world, put down roots, and have a spot where people could come and listen to Science Friday—that was crazy. Not only that, you get to have an avatar and you get to meet all these people. You might never know who these people really are. That was foretelling of the internet to come.

Further Reading

Check out Celia Pearce’s book Communities of Play: Emergent Cultures in Multiplayer Games and Virtual Worlds, which was a tremendous resource in producing this piece.

Learn more about Katherine Isbister’s research on human computer interactions and games.