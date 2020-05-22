A Small COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows Promise

This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

The story is also a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Early this week, the pharmaceutical company Moderna announced potentially big news: a candidate vaccine for Covid-19 had successfully produced significant amounts of antibodies in eight human subjects in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Whether this vaccine or one like it will eventually be an effective tool for mass vaccination requires much further research, says Vox reporter Umair Irfan, but it’s a positive first step.

Irfan talks to Ira about the vaccine trial, plus other new scientific research, including locusts encroaching on East Africa and the Middle East and South Asia—just as planting season gets started. Plus, four decades of data make a strong case for the connection between climate change and more intense hurricanes.