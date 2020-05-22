 05/22/2020

A Small COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows Promise

Early this week, the pharmaceutical company Moderna announced potentially big news: a candidate vaccine for Covid-19 had successfully produced significant amounts of antibodies in eight human subjects in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Whether this vaccine or one like it will eventually be an effective tool for mass vaccination requires much further research, says Vox reporter Umair Irfan, but it’s a positive first step.

Irfan talks to Ira about the vaccine trial, plus other new scientific research, including locusts encroaching on East Africa and the Middle East and South Asia—just as planting season gets started. Plus, four decades of data make a strong case for the connection between climate change and more intense hurricanes.

Segment Guests

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

