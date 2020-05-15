 05/15/2020

Monitoring Your Pandemic Health, From Your Home

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

One of the keys to managing the COVID-19 epidemic is getting access to accurate data, from lots of people and lots of communities. That data helps define the boundaries of the pandemic, from who’s sick and who’s not, to the locations of hotspots, to trying to understand the hidden medical effects of the virus.       

In recent weeks, the FDA has given the go-ahead to several tests for COVID-19 that can be performed remotely, from your own home. Such tests could help greatly expand testing capacity, an essential part of plans for recovery—but only if the tests are sensitive and reliable. Researchers are also working to develop other ways of using tech to monitor the outbreak, from heart rate monitors in smartwatches to sampling community sewage plants for evidence of the virus.  

Eric Topol, the founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, joins Ira to talk about some of the technology that could be brought to bear to get a better picture of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Topol

Eric Topol is the author of several books, including Deep Medicine: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare Human Again (Basic Books, 2019) The Patient Will See You Now: The Future of Medicine is in Your Hands (Basic Books, 2015), practicing cardiologist at the Scripps Clinic, and a genomics professor at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California.

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Your Questions About COVID-19, Answered

You’ve had a lot of questions about the novel coronavirus. We’ve compiled answers and tips from health experts we’ve interviewed on the show.

The Many Ways COVID-19 Exacerbates Pre-existing Inequality

COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting Black, Latino, and Native American communities. Why?

