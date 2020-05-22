May 22, 2020

The Trump administration is reversing nearly 100 environmental rules and regulations, affecting air, water, and public health. Plus, scientists examined 26 ancient genomes to find clues about how people spread across the Asian continent 10,000 years ago.

Environmental Protection Apocalypse: What’s Happening to the EPA?

The Trump administration is paving the way for polluters.

These Pollution Disasters Pushed Environmental Policy Forward

