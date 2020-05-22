May 22, 2020

featured segment
Environmental Protection Apocalypse: What’s Happening to the EPA?
The Trump administration is paving the way for polluters.
11:49
A Small COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows Promise
Early indicators from a small vaccine study are a positive step toward the end of the pandemic. Plus, what’s happening with locusts in East Africa, and how climate change is impacting hurricanes.
12:09
An Aggressively Glossy Bird
Cassowaries’ unique feather structure and sheen might help answer questions about dinosaurs.
11:40
Blood Clots Linked To COVID-19 Are Raising Alarm
Doctors are seeing unusual blood clotting in some patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.
16:42
Mapping Migration In Asia Through Ancient Genomes
Tracking 26 ancient genomes helped researchers map human migration across Asia 10,000 years ago.
33:28
