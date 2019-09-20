 09/20/2019

A Battle Over Auto Emissions And The Global Climate Strike

11:55 minutes

a stylized version of the earth with cloudsThis story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

a woman interviews a young female protester at a women's march
Sociologist Dana Fisher surveys the crowd at the Women’s March 2019. Credit: Stephanie S. Cordle/University of Maryland

This week, the Trump administration rolled back a Clean Air Act waiver that allowed California to set its own tailpipe emissions standards—stripping the state of the ability to declare stricter rules for automakers than the federal government’s own rules. The president tweeted that as a result of the move, “older, highly polluting cars, will be replaced by new, extremely environmentally friendly cars.” 

So how does loosening regulations result in “extremely environmentally friendly cars?” Scott Waldman, White House reporter at E&E News in Washington, D.C., unpacks that update and other climate news in the Capitol, like former Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ new pro-climate message, and the dissolution of a panel meant to discredit climate science

Plus, we’ll check in on today’s global Climate Strike with social scientist Dana R. Fisher, who’s studying who turns up to protest—and what that might mean for the next election. Fisher observed the crowds at the demonstrations in Washington, D.C on Friday morning. See some of the scenes from the event below.  

Segment Guests

Scott Waldman

Scott Waldman is the White House reporter for E&E News/Climatewire, based in Washington, DC.

Dana R. Fisher

Dana R. Fisher is a professor of sociology at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland and author of American Resistance. 

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

