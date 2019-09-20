A Battle Over Auto Emissions And The Global Climate Strike

This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

This week, the Trump administration rolled back a Clean Air Act waiver that allowed California to set its own tailpipe emissions standards—stripping the state of the ability to declare stricter rules for automakers than the federal government’s own rules. The president tweeted that as a result of the move, “older, highly polluting cars, will be replaced by new, extremely environmentally friendly cars.”

So how does loosening regulations result in “extremely environmentally friendly cars?” Scott Waldman, White House reporter at E&E News in Washington, D.C., unpacks that update and other climate news in the Capitol, like former Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ new pro-climate message, and the dissolution of a panel meant to discredit climate science.

Plus, we’ll check in on today’s global Climate Strike with social scientist Dana R. Fisher, who’s studying who turns up to protest—and what that might mean for the next election. Fisher observed the crowds at the demonstrations in Washington, D.C on Friday morning. See some of the scenes from the event below.

#ClimateStrike marching down Broadway in downtown Manhattan pic.twitter.com/ZJzVKaUPYu — Chris Intagliata (@cintagliata) September 20, 2019

Filling up here at the #climatestrike in #WashingtonDC. Definitely more women than men and the Adults have showed up! #FridaysForFuture @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/NIkS3o6X8s — Dana R Fisher (@Fisher_DanaR) September 20, 2019

Further Reading

