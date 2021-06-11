 06/11/2021

Charismatic Creature Corner: Chonky Fish Edition

12:36 minutes

close up shot of an ancient-looking fish with an open mouth and mottled scales
The coelacanth is called a “living fossil.” Credit Shutterstock

In South Africa in 1938, a young museum curator named Marjorie Courtenay-Latimer was performing one of her regular duties when she saw something incredible. Courtenay-Latimer was tasked with inspecting fish brought in by local fishermen that were considered out of place in the region. That’s how she found what she later called the most beautiful fish she had ever seen: a coelacanth, thought to be long extinct.

Courtenay-Latimer’s discovery did not immediately register as a coelacanth, because the creature was thought to have gone extinct at the end of the Cretaceous period, 66 millions years ago. The fish was seen as a modern Lazarus—a mysterious creature brought back from the dead, stumping scientists.

close-up image of a chunky and reddish fin against scales
This pectoral fin provides a firm handshake. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

At six feet long and 200 pounds, some consider the coelacanth to be a big, beautiful fish. According to Prosanta Chakrabarty, professor and curator of fishes at Louisiana State University, the coelacanth is the meathead of the sea.

“They are chunky,” Chakrabarty said. “You can hold their fin and it feels like you’re shaking somebody’s hand.”

Because they’re so old, coelacanths are closer to the human genealogical lineage than they are to any modern fish. But because this is the Charismatic Creature Corner, only one thing really matters: Is it charismatic enough to enter the Charismatic Creature Corner Hall of Fame?

Joining guest-host John Dankosky to argue for the coelacanth entering the Charismatic Creature Corner Hall of Fame is SciFri producer Kathleen Davis and Chakrabarty.

long preserved specimen on an ancient-looking and yellowish coelacanth against a dark background
The coelacanth is typically six feet long and weighs 200 pounds. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Prosanta Chakrabarty

Prosanta Chakrabarty is professor and curator of fishes at Louisiana State University.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky is a contributing editor with Science Friday, and occasional guest host. He also works with public radio collaboratives, and hosts “Steady Habits”—a podcast of the digital news service, The Connecticut Mirror.

