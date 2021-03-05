A Look Back At The Time Of The Tasmanian Tiger
17:09 minutes
Last week, conservation biologists on Twitter were all aflutter as rumors circulated that a creature called a “thylacine,” better known as a “Tasmanian tiger,” had been caught on camera in the Tasmanian bush. Thylacines have been considered extinct since the mid 80’s, but there are still those who believe—or hope—they still exist.
In a video posted to YouTube, Neil Waters, President of the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia, shared the news of what he thought looked like images of two adult thylacines and a baby.
Unfortunately, this time the animal caught on camera was identified as a pademelon. But at Science Friday, we’ll never pass up an opportunity to celebrate a charismatic creature. Last January, SciFri’s Elah Feder spoke with Neil Waters and Gregory Berns, a psychology professor at Emory University, about the fascinating history of the Tasmanian tiger.
This segment is part of a conversation from January 2020 with Neil Waters and Gregory Berns, along with Science Friday’s charismatic creature correspondent Elah Feder.
Elah Feder is a senior producer for podcasts at Science Friday. She produces the Science Diction podcast, and co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast.
Gregory Berns is a professor of Psychology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Neil Waters is president of the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia in Tasmania, Australia.
Katie Feather is a producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.