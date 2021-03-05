 03/05/2021

A Look Back At The Time Of The Tasmanian Tiger

17:09 minutes

a book print black and white illustration of two dog or wolf like creatures with stripes along their backs
The Thylacine. Credit: Tasmanian Archives and State Library Heritage Collections/Flickr/CC BY-NC 2.0

Last week, conservation biologists on Twitter were all aflutter as rumors circulated that a creature called a “thylacine,” better known as a “Tasmanian tiger,” had been caught on camera in the Tasmanian bush. Thylacines have been considered extinct since the mid 80’s, but there are still those who believe—or hope—they still exist. 

In a video posted to YouTube, Neil Waters, President of the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia, shared the news of what he thought looked like images of two adult thylacines and a baby.

Unfortunately, this time the animal caught on camera was identified as a pademelon. But at Science Friday, we’ll never pass up an opportunity to celebrate a charismatic creature. Last January, SciFri’s Elah Feder spoke with Neil Waters and Gregory Berns, a psychology professor at Emory University, about the fascinating history of the Tasmanian tiger. 

This segment is part of a conversation from January 2020 with Neil Waters and Gregory Berns, along with Science Friday’s charismatic creature correspondent Elah Feder. 

Go back in time with Science Friday! Get never-before digitized stories and audio bites from our archives.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Elah Feder

Elah Feder is a senior producer for podcasts at Science Friday. She produces the Science Diction podcast, and co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast.

More From Guest
Gregory Berns

Gregory Berns is a professor of Psychology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

More From Guest
Neil Waters

Neil Waters is president of the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia in Tasmania, Australia.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is a producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

The Charismatic Kangaroo Relative That Might Remind You Of Your Dog

The Tasmanian tiger looks like a dog, has a pouch like a kangaroo, and has stirred rumors about its death that may be exaggerated.

Read More

Lack Of Enforcement Threatens The Endangered Species Act

Land development is threatening the Florida panther—just one endangered species impacted by money and politics.

Read More