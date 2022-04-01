 04/01/2022

Scientists Release The First Fully Complete Human Genome

Two decades ago, scientists announced they had sequenced the human genome. What you might not know is that there were gaps in that original sequence—about 8% was completely blank. 

Now, after a years-long global collaboration, scientists have finally released the first fully complete assembly of the human genome. Researchers believe these missing pieces might be the key to understanding how DNA varies between people. 

Six scientific papers on the topic were published in a special edition of the academic journal Science this week. 

Ira talks with Karen Miga and Adam Phillippy, co-founders of the Telomere to Telomere Consortium, an international effort that led to the assembly of this new fully complete human genome. 

Karen Miga is an assistant professor of bimolecular engineering and the associate director of the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute, based in Santa Cruz California. Adam Phillippy is head of the Genome Informatics Section and senior investigator in the computational and statistical genomics branch at the National Human Genome Research Institute at the National Institutes of Health, based in Bethesda, Maryland. 

 

Segment Guests

Karen Miga

Karen Miga is an assistant professor of Biomolecular Engineering and the Associate Director of the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute in Santa Cruz, California.

Adam Phillippy

Adam Phillippy is head of the Genome Informatics Section, and a senior investigator in the National Human Genome Research Institute, National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

