 08/14/2020

Why Are Half The Pregnancies In The U.S. Unintended?

17:04 minutes

a pile of contraceptive pill packages
Credit: Shutterstock

Contraceptives have been around since the 19th century, but for decades, more than half of the pregnancies in the United States were unintended. In recent years, that number has improved, but it’s still an astonishingly high 45%. Why is that?

Family planning is a balancing act. Access to contraception, education on how to use it, and new developments that fit the needs of the public are needed. Even though there have been advances in all these fronts we somehow are still not completely hitting the mark. This is reflected in the high percentages of unintended pregnancies. How can we do better? 

Linda Gordon, a historian and professor at New York University and author of the book The Moral Property of Women: A History of Birth Control Politics in America and Cynthia Harper a professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco join producer Alexa Lim to discuss this. 

Further Reading

  • sdf
  • sdf

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Linda Gordon

Linda Gordon is the author of The Moral Property of Women: A History of Birth Control Politics in America and a professor in the Department of Humanities at New York University in New York, New York.

More From Guest
Cynthia Harper

Cynthia Harper is a professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco in San Francisco, California.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Attabey Rodríguez Benítez

Attabey Rodríguez Benítez is a 2020 AAAS Mass Media Science Fellow and is Science Friday’s 2020 summer radio intern. She enjoys all things science and how they intertwine with culture, history, and society, but she enjoys it more when food is also involved.

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Racial Injustice Is Increasing Chronic Disease In Black Americans

Systemic racism directly affects the health of marginalized communities, and it may be the cause of early health issues in Black Americans.

Read More

Probing Into The Microbiome In Your Nose

A team of researchers created a profile of the nose microbiome to help create future probiotics for upper respiratory infections.

Read More