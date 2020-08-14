Why Are Half The Pregnancies In The U.S. Unintended?
17:04 minutes
Contraceptives have been around since the 19th century, but for decades, more than half of the pregnancies in the United States were unintended. In recent years, that number has improved, but it’s still an astonishingly high 45%. Why is that?
Family planning is a balancing act. Access to contraception, education on how to use it, and new developments that fit the needs of the public are needed. Even though there have been advances in all these fronts we somehow are still not completely hitting the mark. This is reflected in the high percentages of unintended pregnancies. How can we do better?
Linda Gordon, a historian and professor at New York University and author of the book The Moral Property of Women: A History of Birth Control Politics in America and Cynthia Harper a professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco join producer Alexa Lim to discuss this.
Linda Gordon is the author of The Moral Property of Women: A History of Birth Control Politics in America and a professor in the Department of Humanities at New York University in New York, New York.
Cynthia Harper is a professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco in San Francisco, California.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Attabey Rodríguez Benítez is a 2020 AAAS Mass Media Science Fellow and is Science Friday’s 2020 summer radio intern. She enjoys all things science and how they intertwine with culture, history, and society, but she enjoys it more when food is also involved.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.