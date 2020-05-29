Probing Into The Microbiome In Your Nose
11:58 minutes
11:58 minutes
The human microbiome—our own personalized bacteria profile—plays a part in our health. The different parts of our body, from our skin to our gut, each have their own microbial profile. A team of researchers decided to explore the bacteria living inside our nose, publishing this week in the journal Cell Reports. Microbiologist Sarah Lebeer, one of the authors of the study, discusses what beneficial bacteria reside in our nose—and how this could be used to create a probiotic for upper respiratory infections.
Sarah Lebeer is a professor of Bioscience Engineering at the University of Antwerp in Antwerp, Belgium.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.