Probing Into The Microbiome In Your Nose

The human microbiome—our own personalized bacteria profile—plays a part in our health. The different parts of our body, from our skin to our gut, each have their own microbial profile. A team of researchers decided to explore the bacteria living inside our nose, publishing this week in the journal Cell Reports. Microbiologist Sarah Lebeer, one of the authors of the study, discusses what beneficial bacteria reside in our nose—and how this could be used to create a probiotic for upper respiratory infections.

Further Reading

Read the full study in Cell Reports.

Learn more about Lebeer and her collaborators’ project on nasal probiotics, called Procure.

Find out more about Leeber’s research on the microbiome of the upper respiratory tract, skin, and urogenital tract.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter. Leave this field empty if you're human: