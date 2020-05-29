 05/29/2020

Probing Into The Microbiome In Your Nose

This scanning electron microscopy of the Lacticaseibacillus casei AMBR2 strain from the nose shows long, spike-like fimbriae that allow the bacteria to adhere to the cell surface of our nose. Credit: De Boeck et al., Cell Reports

The human microbiome—our own personalized bacteria profile—plays a part in our health. The different parts of our body, from our skin to our gut, each have their own microbial profile. A team of researchers decided to explore the bacteria living inside our nose, publishing this week in the journal Cell Reports. Microbiologist Sarah Lebeer, one of the authors of the study, discusses what beneficial bacteria reside in our nose—and how this could be used to create a probiotic for upper respiratory infections.

Segment Guests

Sarah Lebeer

Sarah Lebeer is a professor of Bioscience Engineering at the University of Antwerp in Antwerp, Belgium.

