 01/22/2021

Life Of A Coronavirus Scientist During A Pandemic

9:50 minutes

a male scientist in a hazmat suit to study coronaviruses in a biosafety lab
Matthew Frieman geared up in the lab. Credit: © University of Maryland School of Medicine

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Unfortunately, we’ve arrived at a grim pandemic milestone: One full year of a global health crisis. The first COVID-19 cases were reported in December 2019 by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. 

Last spring, we talked with three coronavirus researchers—Matthew Frieman, Andrea Pruijssers, and Lisa Gralinski—who discussed what the pandemic was like for them, including working in a BSL3 biosafety lab, and how their lives, and research, had been impacted.

Ira checks back in with one of them, Matthew Frieman, to reflect on his experience in the last year, and what he expects for the coming year. 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Matthew Frieman

Matthew Frieman is an associate professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.

Andrea Pruijssers

Andrea Pruijssers is a research assistant professor of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lisa Gralinski

Lisa Gralinski is an assistant professor of Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Segment Transcript

