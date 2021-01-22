January 22, 2021

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb wants you to believe evidence of aliens has been closer than we think. Plus, a farming technique could make soils, and their microbes, better at capturing carbon.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

After Flint’s Crisis, An Algorithm Helps Citizens Find Lead Pipes

Millions of Americans need to replace their pipes. Here’s how to tell if your home or neighborhood needs to test its tap water.

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode