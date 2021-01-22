January 22, 2021

featured segment
After Flint’s Crisis, An Algorithm Helps Citizens Find Lead Pipes
Millions of Americans need to replace their pipes. Here’s how to tell if your home or neighborhood needs to test its tap water.
12:13
President Biden Makes Immediate Changes To U.S. Science Policy
The new administration made quick work of rolling back key science policy positions of the Trump era.
5:29
Former Michigan Governor, Other Officials Charged for Flint Water Crisis
The charges, which came as a surprise to many residents, come seven years after the health crisis began.
17:26
How Soil Could Save The Planet
A new farming technique could make soils, and their microbes, better at capturing carbon.
12:10
Orange Is The New Black—For Bats
Researchers are rushing to preserve a newly discovered bat species in West Africa.
6:57
Greenland’s Microbial Melt-Down
Scientists find that bacteria and sediments darken ice, impacting how the Greenland ice sheet is melting.
9:50
Life Of A Coronavirus Scientist During A Pandemic
These scientists have studied coronaviruses for years. Here’s how the pandemic has impacted their lives and research.
17:09
Searching For Extraterrestrial Life Like ‘Sherlock Holmes’
A strange celestial visitor in 2017 has this Havard astrophysicist convinced of intelligent life outside our solar system.
11:57
