A Coronavirus Vaccine Passes First Test Phase In The US

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
As the pandemic continues, many have been racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. But the timeline to reach one has been uncertain. Now, some are beginning to undergo clinical trials. The National Institutes of Health completed a phase one trial of a vaccine created by the company Moderna, which vaccine showed to produce an immune response. The results were published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine. Science writer Annalee Newitz talks about the state of COVID-19 vaccines and other science headlines from the week.
