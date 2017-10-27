Many of us are are used to filling out the ‘prove you’re not a robot’ forms on websites. The jumble of colored letters in different fonts are angled in various ways, making them slightly difficult, if not annoying, to decipher. CAPTCHAs, or “Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart,” rely on computers inability to recognize the shapes of the letters—something that’s easy for humans to do.

[In frog versus dinosaur, this frog wins.]

But writing this week in the journal Science, researchers describe an artificial intelligence technique that can easily solve these tests. The computer model, called the Recursive Cortical Network, is a system that’s more efficient at learning and generalizing about visual information. The researchers say it can achieve accuracy as good or better than state-of-the-art deep learning approaches while using around 5,000 times fewer training images. Scott Phoenix, co-founder of Vicarious, a California-based A.I. company, says that the CAPTCHA work is just a demonstration of a technique which could be useful for many other computer vision applications.