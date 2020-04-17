 04/17/2020

Inequality In The Air

12:07 minutes

Hazy View of Downtown Los Angeles Skyline
Hazy air in Los Angeles. Credit: Shutterstock

Air quality is a known public health threat, attributed to seven million deaths around the world every year. Minorities, especially African-Americans, often live in areas of high air pollution. Now, scientists say pollution is linked to high rates of COVID-19 deaths, which may help explain why people of color are dying from COVID-19 at disproportionate rates. 

Vox reporter Umair Irfan speaks with Ira about the pandemic’s inequitable impacts for some communities, as well as other coronavirus and climate change news from the past week. 

